Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.830-$4.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $74.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.57.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 89,130 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,011 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.