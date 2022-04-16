Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,100 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,003,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.00) to €8.30 ($9.02) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.78) to €7.20 ($7.83) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,761. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.