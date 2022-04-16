Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 72,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

