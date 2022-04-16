Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enjoy Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

