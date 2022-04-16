Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESVIF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.55.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

