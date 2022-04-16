Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $252.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.25 and a 200-day moving average of $251.54. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $286.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

About Enstar Group (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.