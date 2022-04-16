EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) to announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $12.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $15.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.45.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $17.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.06. The company had a trading volume of 664,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

