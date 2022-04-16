EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,087.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,999,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

