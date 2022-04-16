Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.25.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$20.25 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.