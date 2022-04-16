Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

ESCA opened at $13.36 on Friday. Escalade has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Escalade alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 3,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 26,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Escalade by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Escalade by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Escalade by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade (Get Rating)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.