Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Escalade had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 138,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,473. Escalade has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $180.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other Escalade news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer purchased 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 795.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 73.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Escalade by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Escalade by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Escalade by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESCA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

