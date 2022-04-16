Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GMBLP traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $7.46. 4,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

