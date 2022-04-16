Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,053,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

NYSE:ESS opened at $345.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.30 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

