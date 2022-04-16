European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Dividend of $3.30 (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.30 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. Equities analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

