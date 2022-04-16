EverRise Price Hits $0.0010 (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. EverRise has a total market cap of $63.27 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One EverRise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EverRise

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars.

