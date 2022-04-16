ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $286,784.19 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $286,784.19 and $13.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003828 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 237.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000617 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

