Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,160 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $136.91. 7,993,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,927,072. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.