Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 177 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.22. The company had a trading volume of 853,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $253.65 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

