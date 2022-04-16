Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 467 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.96. 27,106,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,407,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

