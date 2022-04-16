Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.36 on Friday, hitting $162.31. 11,074,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,532,483. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.