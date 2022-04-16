Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.81 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

