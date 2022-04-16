Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after acquiring an additional 334,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 5,113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 487,180 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 827,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,909,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,731,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,986,403 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 9,594,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,388,176. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

