Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,718,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,566. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

