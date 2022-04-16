Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after buying an additional 63,028 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after buying an additional 46,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $2.72 on Friday, hitting $190.51. 1,543,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.99.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

