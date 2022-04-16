Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.89. 572,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,168. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $146.52 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 147.66%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

