F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.36.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.53. 438,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,959. F5 has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.43.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,029 shares of company stock worth $2,817,711 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in F5 by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in F5 by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of F5 by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

