Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $118.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 19.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

