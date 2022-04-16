Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fastly were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fastly by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLY stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $72.53.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

