Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.77. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 930,404 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

