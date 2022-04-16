Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.77. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 930,404 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.