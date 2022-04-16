Ferguson (LON:FERG) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 9,960 ($129.79) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of £132.60 ($172.79).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a £147 ($191.56) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Ferguson from £128 ($166.80) to £125 ($162.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($195.47) to £140 ($182.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £130 ($169.40) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £125.75 ($163.86).

Shares of FERG stock opened at £100.20 ($130.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £21.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. Ferguson has a 1-year low of GBX 9,056 ($118.01) and a 1-year high of £136.40 ($177.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £107.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is £113.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

