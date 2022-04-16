Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in March

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FRRVY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $27.66. 10,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.97. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.74.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRRVY. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.