Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GRFFF remained flat at $$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

