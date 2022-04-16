Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,104,000 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the March 15th total of 2,041,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fibra UNO in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

Shares of FBASF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,548. Fibra UNO has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Trust FIBRA UNO (Fibra UNO) was established as a real estate investment trust (Mexican REIT) on January 12, 2011 by Fibra UNO Administración, SA de CV, (the Trustor) and Deutsche Bank México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria y Subsidiarias (Deutsche Bank México) as Trustee Institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.