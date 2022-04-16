Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Down 0.4%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 1,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Get Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.