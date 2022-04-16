Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Short Interest Down 37.4% in March

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 346,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTRP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 38,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,563. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Field Trip Health will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

