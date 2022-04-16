Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Up 100.3% in March

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the March 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

FLMMF traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,697. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

