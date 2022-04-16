Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Up 100.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the March 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

FLMMF traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,697. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06.

About Filo Mining (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.