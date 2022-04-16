Financial Analysis: Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) and Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) and Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dufry and Japan Steel Works, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dufry 1 3 1 0 2.00 Japan Steel Works 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dufry presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 824.17%. Given Dufry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dufry is more favorable than Japan Steel Works.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dufry and Japan Steel Works’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dufry $4.28 billion 0.89 -$421.67 million N/A N/A Japan Steel Works $1.87 billion 1.09 $64.80 million $0.62 22.08

Japan Steel Works has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dufry.

Profitability

This table compares Dufry and Japan Steel Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dufry N/A N/A N/A Japan Steel Works 4.83% 12.19% 5.42%

Risk and Volatility

Dufry has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Steel Works has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dufry shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Japan Steel Works beats Dufry on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dufry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its travel retail shops offer perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other products, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. As of March 15, 2022, the company operated approximately 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations, and downtown tourist areas worldwide. Dufry AG was incorporated in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Japan Steel Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles. The company also provides plastic production machinery, such as polyolefin pelletizers, twin screw extruders, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and spinning extruders; injection and blow molding machines; and excimer laser annealing and laser lift-off systems, rolling stock parts, and presses/laminators. In addition, it engages in the design, manufacture, and maintenance of defense equipment from firing systems to missile launchers, as well as R&D on new defense equipment and systems; and offers steel tanks for high-pressure hydrogen storage installed in hydrogen filling stations that are used by fuel cell vehicles. Further, the company is involved in the provision of maintenance concierge, retrofitting, and schooling training services; and provides deposition and crystal, as well as wind power generation equipment. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

