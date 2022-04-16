Financial Comparison: Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) vs. CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) and CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nordson and CleanTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordson 20.34% 23.76% 13.39% CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nordson and CleanTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordson $2.36 billion 5.27 $454.37 million $8.47 25.35 CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than CleanTech Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nordson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nordson and CleanTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordson 0 3 2 0 2.40 CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nordson presently has a consensus target price of $276.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.64%. Given Nordson’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nordson is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Summary

Nordson beats CleanTech Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS). The IPS segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. It also offers automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The ATS segment provides automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, balloons, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

About CleanTech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

