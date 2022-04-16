FintruX Network Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $699.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

