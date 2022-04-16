FIO Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $46.34 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $46.34 million and $3.28 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002284 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004198 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 820,247,644 coins and its circulating supply is 488,096,584 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.