First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after buying an additional 295,171 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

