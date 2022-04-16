First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

FHB stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

