First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.92. First Internet Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.57. 27,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.98%.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after buying an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

