First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.87% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $24,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

NYSEARCA:BUFR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.32. 139,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

