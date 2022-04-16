First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FDEU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.13.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.