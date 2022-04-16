First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
FDEU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,493. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $14.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
