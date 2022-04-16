Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FISV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

FISV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. 2,251,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,827. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

