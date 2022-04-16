Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 999 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $344.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

