Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $159.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.80 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.