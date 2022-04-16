Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,438,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,181,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,791,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,984,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,780,000.

DFAC opened at $26.88 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

