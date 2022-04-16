Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,165,000 after purchasing an additional 811,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,787,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,769,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

